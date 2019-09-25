Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Continues to Hold Holding in Stericycle (SRCL); As Cae (CAE) Shares Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased by $1.20 Million Its Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 46,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 156,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 202,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 116,566 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 334,622 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,986 shares to 208,894 shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "CAE receives Parity Certification from Women in Governance – PRNewswire" on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CAE Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CAE Inc (CAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CAE’s profit will be $50.67 million for 33.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

