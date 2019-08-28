Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) as Stock Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Qci Asset Management Has Raised Position by $2.01 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 602,552 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, up from 172,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares to 86,832 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,414 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Apple CEO makes 'good case' against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 67,104 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Prudential Inc owns 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.38 million shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 3.24 million shares or 9.95% of all its holdings. Parnassus Ca reported 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whalerock Point Prtn Lc holds 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 39,448 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 96,026 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,451 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 141,094 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested in 16,676 shares or 2.07% of the stock. St Germain D J invested in 201,072 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 221,156 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated. Regis Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 7.9% or 447,021 shares. California-based Blume has invested 6.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).