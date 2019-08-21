Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Cut Position in Logmein (LOGM) as Market Value Declined; American National Registered Investment Advisor Position in Boeing Company (BA) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 216,611 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,805 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 9,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $339.79. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Incorporated stated it has 884 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 4,939 shares. Optimum Advsr accumulated 9,478 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Management owns 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,133 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 2.71% or 46,010 shares. 32,050 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Cibc Mkts owns 247,562 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 14,517 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 306 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 837,218 shares or 0.81% of the stock. 2,302 were reported by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.67% or 904,481 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication stated it has 88,679 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.25 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,963 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 84,994 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 11,706 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Earnest Limited Liability Corp reported 33,086 shares stake. 85,208 were reported by Pinebridge Lp. Int Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 101,593 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 34,849 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 10,483 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.02% or 122,802 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

