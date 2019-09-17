Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Raised Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by $23.22 Million as Share Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Kemnay Advisory Services Boosted by $643,721 Its Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78 million, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 584,048 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 72,243 shares to 7,224 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,434 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 4.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn).