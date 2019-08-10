Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Since Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 94.47% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 103.46%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 34.9%. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.