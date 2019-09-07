Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

This is a contrast between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.4. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 611.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 47% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.