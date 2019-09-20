Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.52 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.