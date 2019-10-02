Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Since Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.95 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 103,498,098.86% 0% -79.9% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,127,010,220.86% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 257.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 71.5%. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.