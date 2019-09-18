Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. On the competitive side is, Cortexyme Inc. which has a 15.9 Current Ratio and a 15.9 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cortexyme Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 22.4%. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.