Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CohBar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 67.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.