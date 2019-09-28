Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.90 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 105,585,725.37% 0% -79.9% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,596,741.34% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.