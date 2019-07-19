Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We will be comparing the differences between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, and a 58.79% upside potential. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 99.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 84.8% respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.