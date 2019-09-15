Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Touches $14.99 High on Sep, 15; TEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS C (TMPS) Shorts Up By 585.71%

TEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC C (OTCMKTS:TMPS) had an increase of 585.71% in short interest. TMPS’s SI was 4,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 585.71% from 700 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 0 days are for TEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC C (OTCMKTS:TMPS)’s short sellers to cover TMPS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.184. About 11,460 shares traded. Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMPS) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) reached all time high today, Sep, 15 and still has $15.44 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.99 share price. This indicates more upside for the $553.60M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.44 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.61M more. The stock increased 6.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 197,219 shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMPS) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PR Newswire” on June 06, 2018.

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides customized design, engineering, modification, integration, training, and activities solutions to support aircraft mission requirements. The company has market cap of $935,411. It serves the United States Department of Defense, the United States intelligence agencies, foreign governments, heads of state, and high net worth individuals worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kodiak Sciences to Release Durability Data from Clinical Development Program of KSI-301 for wet AMD at The Retina Society Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stocks Stay Lower, But Oil Prices Up Again – Schaeffers Research” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at EURETINA Meeting – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 75.19% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.33 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Kodiak Sciences Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $553.60 million. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor -biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD.