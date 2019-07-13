Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Touches $14.00 High on Jul, 13; Spdr Standard and Poors 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) Sellers Decreased By 1.93% Their Shorts

Spdr Standard and Poors 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a decrease of 1.93% in short interest. SPY’s SI was 160.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.93% from 163.82 million shares previously. With 76.51M avg volume, 2 days are for Spdr Standard and Poors 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)’s short sellers to cover SPY’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.46% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $300.68. About 40.35M shares traded. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has risen 4.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $14.84 target or 6.00% above today’s $14.00 share price. This indicates more upside for the $516.77M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.84 PT is reached, the company will be worth $31.01 million more. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 225,977 shares traded or 33.29% up from the average. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings on August, 21. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Kodiak Sciences Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.