Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Reaches $14.00 After 4.00% Down Move; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 18 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 15 reduced and sold positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.25 million shares, down from 4.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 60,569 shares traded. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $528.05 million company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $13.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KOD worth $21.12 million less.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $602.60 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 17,022 shares traded. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. for 21,900 shares. Glovista Investments Llc owns 20,748 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 2,434 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 17,586 shares.

Analysts await Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 75.19% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.33 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Kodiak Sciences Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

