Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 55.93% at a $22.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 56.59%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 34.1% respectively. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.