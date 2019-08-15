Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Contrasting side by side

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

In table 1 we can see Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 117.60% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 9.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.