Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.87 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 78.86%. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 98.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kodiak Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.3% and 57.5%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 7.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.