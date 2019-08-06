Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.4. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 96.34% at a $22.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 12.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kodiak Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 39.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.