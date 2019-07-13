Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 60.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.