Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$22.5 is the consensus target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc., with a potential upside of 77.17%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.