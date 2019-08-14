Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, and a 117.39% upside potential. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.75, with potential upside of 153.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.