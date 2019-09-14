Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparing side by side

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Immuron Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 3.06%. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Immuron Limited.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.