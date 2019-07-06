Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparison side by side

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.94 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 70.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 61% respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.