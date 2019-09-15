Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 87.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.