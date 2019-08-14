Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 116.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 35.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.