Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Contrasting side by side

Since Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.85 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.31% and an $22.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 259.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kodiak Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.