Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.95 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 106,162,246.49% 0% -79.9% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,142,622,051.56% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 6.4% respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.