Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22.5 is Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 94.47%. Competitively the average target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 78.80% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kodiak Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.