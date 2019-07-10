Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 70.07% at a $22.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 29.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.