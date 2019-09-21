Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 27%. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.