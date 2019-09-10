Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose While Mcclain Value Management Raised Holding by $1.04 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Boosted by $351,351 Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, up from 131,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.81. About 17.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.22 lastly. It is down 16.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares to 218,511 shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,080 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.08 million shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,998 are held by Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 1.53% or 87,306 shares. Moreover, One Capital Ltd Liability Com has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,485 shares. Light Street Cap Limited Liability accumulated 420,200 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 77.99M shares. Girard has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 2,832 shares.