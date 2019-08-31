Knowles (KN) Stock Price Rose While Mcclain Value Management Has Lifted by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Paradigm Capital Management Maintains Holding in Enersys (ENS)

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 785,282 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 358,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 343,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 308,912 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.28% or 115,376 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Cambiar Investors Limited Co holds 0.07% or 44,867 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 22,761 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company stated it has 0.02% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 480,889 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 2.90 million are owned by Boston Prns. Loomis Sayles Communications Ltd Partnership invested in 311 shares. 1,800 are held by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Assetmark reported 3 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 42,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.32 million shares.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Inc (ENS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.