Knowles (KN) Stock Price Rose While Hg Vora Capital Management Boosted Position by $9.00 Million; Chou Associates Management Has Increased Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position by $29.20 Million; Share Price Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 52,814 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 145,870 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 720,883 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $44.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

