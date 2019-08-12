Knowles (KN) Stock Price Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised by $307,615 Its Stake; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $339,450

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles (KN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Knowles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 76,735 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 1,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,568 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, down from 3,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $291.84. About 127,411 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,170 shares to 235,157 shares, valued at $56.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp holds 11,663 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 2,077 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 1,300 were reported by Coastline Trust. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 16 shares stake. Choate Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. 1,745 were reported by Cim Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.18% or 120,284 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com invested in 2,144 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 115,951 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 1,212 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Patten Inc reported 1,215 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,966 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

