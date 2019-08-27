Knowles (KN) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Lifted Stake; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Boosted by $2.07 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 655,358 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Hills Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westpac reported 585,627 shares stake. Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Fulton Comml Bank Na has 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlantic Union Retail Bank has invested 2.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 236,771 are owned by Carret Asset Management Limited. Addison Cap reported 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradition Ltd has 1.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,950 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 276,428 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa owns 17,677 shares. Monarch Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Trust Bancorporation invested in 2.01% or 233,585 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 262,805 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.11% or 7,066 shares. 149,683 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited.