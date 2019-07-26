Knowles (KN) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Increased Position; Davis R M Has Lifted Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) by $2.36 Million as Market Value Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 4.02M shares traded or 429.37% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52M, up from 269,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 834,869 shares traded or 204.31% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 205 shares. 43,579 were reported by Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 88,493 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 433 shares. First Merchants holds 0.36% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 23,268 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 4,157 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 3,783 shares. Milestone Gru Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Camarda Advisors Ltd Co owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 33,176 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 983 shares. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,698 shares to 406,070 shares, valued at $77.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 126,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).