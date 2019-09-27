Knowles (KN) Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Decreased Position by $5.35 Million as Stock Rose; As Penney J C (JCP) Share Price Declined, Masters Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $5.29 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 5.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.0254 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8584. About 6.24M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 30/04/2018 – J.C. Penney is teaming up with singer-songwriter @LionelRichie for the retailer’s latest private-label line; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of WFRBS 2012-C8; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CDS Widens 102 Bps; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS – ACQUIRES JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25 MLN; 08/03/2018 – JCPENNEY: PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES; 16/04/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL SEEK TO ELECT ITS CANDIDATES – LALIT AGGARWAL, ANU DHIR, ALI HEDAYAT AND JAMES C. PAPPAS – TO BOARD OF CRIUS ENERGY; 17/05/2018 – JCP SEES NO CASH CONTRIBUTIONS TO PENSIONS THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Elects Current Lead Independent Director Ronald W. Tysoe as Chmn of the Bd; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Poised for Reprieve as Lenders Embrace Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY – UPSIZED & PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 297,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 495,058 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 792,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 1.01M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 18 investors sold JCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. only 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 186.54 million shares or 8.68% less from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 223 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 761,188 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 515,539 shares. 1,000 are held by Fmr Lc. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 367 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Us Natl Bank De has 69,277 shares. Tyvor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.07% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 1.58 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 931,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 188,000 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Ing Groep Nv owns 772,746 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Communications Of Vermont invested in 700 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co reported 24,797 shares.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “JCPenney Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:JCP – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sears and Kmart Are Closing Even More Stores – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.C. Penney Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Retail Stocks on the Verge of Bankruptcy – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.34 million for 17.18 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knowles target boosted on Echo Buds launch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.