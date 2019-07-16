Knowles (KN) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Cut Stake; Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Holder Capwealth Advisors Lowered Holding by $525,200 as Shares Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 77,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,102 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 536,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 1.13M shares traded or 50.20% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 3.83 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. KN’s profit will be $11.82 million for 33.46 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 47,550 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 260,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Pete Corp.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Value Stock Is Up More Than 30% in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knowles Announces Agreement with Caligan Partners, Falcon Edge Capital and Patriot Global Management; Steven F. Mayer Added to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 15,843 shares to 336,676 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAT) by 454,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.