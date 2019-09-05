Knowles (KN) Reaches $21.25 52-Week High; MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (MMTIF) Shorts Lowered By 14.93%

MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:MMTIF) had a decrease of 14.93% in short interest. MMTIF’s SI was 18,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.93% from 22,100 shares previously. With 186,300 avg volume, 0 days are for MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:MMTIF)’s short sellers to cover MMTIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.64% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0126. About 300,591 shares traded. Micromem Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTIF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) hit a new 52-week high and has $22.10 target or 4.00% above today’s $21.25 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.94 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $22.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $77.44 million more. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 692,963 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. It has a 29.34 P/E ratio. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment creates and makes acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices.

Micromem Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc., develops customized magnetic sensor applications based on its proprietary technology. The company has market cap of $3.92 million. It serves gas and oil, automotive, power generation and distribution, and other specific industrial applications in Canada and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Avanti Corp International Inc. and changed its name to Micromem Technologies Inc. in January 1999.