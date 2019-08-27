Knowles (KN) Position Maintained by Mcclain Value Management Llc; Keybank National Association Has Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 182,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.55M, up from 178,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 655,358 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

