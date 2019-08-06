Knowles (KN) Position Maintained by Mcclain Value Management Llc; Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Legg Mason (LM) Position by $1.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 270,079 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 169,165 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,739 were reported by Tower Research (Trc). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 86,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Street holds 0.01% or 2.34 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.22M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 880,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,090 shares. 58,410 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 61,423 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company reported 4,400 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,108 shares in its portfolio.

