Knowles (KN) Position Maintained by Bernzott Capital Advisors; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles (KN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Knowles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 913,482 shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oppenehimer Says Zendesk’s Moderating Upside Prevents A Bullish Stance – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.