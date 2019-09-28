Knowles (KN) Position Held by Adirondack Research & Management Inc; Ralph Lauren (RL) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.39 Billion as Stock Price Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 790,070 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 21,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 216,842 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63 billion, up from 195,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 797,255 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 40,034 shares to 182,424 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST) by 427,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 195,213 shares to 985,027 shares, valued at $116.43B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 73,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).