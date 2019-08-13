Knowles (KN) Holding Held by Ariel Investments Llc; Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT) as Share Value Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 14,534 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.66 million, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 248,752 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 158,084 shares to 9.83M shares, valued at $170.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

