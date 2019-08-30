Knowles (KN) Holder Permanens Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding; Bislett Management Position In Gtt Communications (GTT) Was Increased

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.07M market cap company. The stock increased 9.61% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 819,245 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 248,926 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

