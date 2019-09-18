Knowles (KN) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Cut Its Position by $2.97 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.9. About 2.81 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 165,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 61,272 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 226,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 532,877 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 418,479 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 38,840 shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,977 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Stellar Capital Ltd holds 1.44% or 19,775 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 27,855 shares. Hennessy Advsr, a California-based fund reported 69,700 shares. Sageworth Tru Company owns 200 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 1.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fairview Cap Invest Management Lc reported 1.61% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,025 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pathstone Family Office invested in 7,268 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 15,309 are held by Excalibur Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcdaniel Terry holds 2.59% or 151,268 shares.

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33M for 16.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Activist investor pushes for ex-Goop CEO, others to join board of Waltham drugmaker Amag – Boston Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.