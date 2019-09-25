Knowles (KN) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $9.00 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 50,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 49,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 99,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 303,712 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 1.19 million shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 25,329 shares to 71,974 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 141.70 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 550,000 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.