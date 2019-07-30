Knowles (KN) Holder Heartland Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.32 Million; Benin Management Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 77,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,102 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 536,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 294,545 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 1.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.87 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 10,721 shares to 141,719 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (NYSE:IAG).

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

