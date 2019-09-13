Knowles Corporation (KN)’s Financial Results Comparing With China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.26 N/A 0.52 39.06 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.05 N/A -4.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Knowles Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has beta of 3.08 which is 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Knowles Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Knowles Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Knowles Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.7%. About 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Knowles Corporation had bullish trend while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Knowles Corporation beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.